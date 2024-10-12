Insider Buying: Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Acquires A$14,820.63 in Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider Nora Scheinkestel purchased 2,134 shares of Qantas Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.95 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of A$14,820.63 ($10,013.94).
Nora Scheinkestel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Nora Scheinkestel bought 1,625 shares of Qantas Airways stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.30 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,862.50 ($8,015.20).
- On Monday, September 2nd, Nora Scheinkestel purchased 47,000 shares of Qantas Airways stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.84 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$321,480.00 ($217,216.22).
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,241.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.34.
About Qantas Airways
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passengers and air freight, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
