Insider Buying: Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG) Director Buys C$26,022.90 in Stock

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) Director Richard Micheal Drechsler acquired 260,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,022.90.

Shares of TG stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trifecta Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

