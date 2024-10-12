Insider Buying: Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG) Director Buys C$26,022.90 in Stock

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) Director Richard Micheal Drechsler acquired 260,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,022.90.
Trifecta Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TG stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trifecta Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- What is a support level?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.