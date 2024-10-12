Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £57,150 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £57,150 ($74,793.88).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Daren John Morris sold 55,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £68,200 ($89,255.33).

BIG stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Friday. Big Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 13.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.34. The company has a market capitalization of £368.90 million, a PE ratio of 3,187.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

