Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 85,637 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,076,729.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

