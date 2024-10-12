Insider Selling: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Sells 1,508 Shares of Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $20,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,300.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Paycor HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 149.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 364,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,234.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 207.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 313,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after acquiring an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

