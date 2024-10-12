Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CAO Sells $1,063,320.50 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,588. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mona Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $53.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,140 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $5,020,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 90,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

