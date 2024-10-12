Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 4,477 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Janet Napolitano sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $310,659.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,059.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

