Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 14,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Intellinetics Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 million, a P/E ratio of 211.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

