Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $162.57 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

