International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $233.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $235.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.65. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

