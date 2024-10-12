International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.57 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 198.94 ($2.60). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 198.15 ($2.59), with a volume of 21,340,513 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,190.48%.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
