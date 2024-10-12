Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $9.42.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
