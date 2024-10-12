Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 352,986 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 20,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

