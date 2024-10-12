Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 444,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

