Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 30.5% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 88,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,400. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

