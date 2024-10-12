Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 30.5% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 88,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,400. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
