Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXQ traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $42.00. 199,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,294. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXQ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

