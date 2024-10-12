Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 81,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,644,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,311,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.13. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

