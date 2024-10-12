Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Requisite Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,424 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $51,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 67,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,714. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $180.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

