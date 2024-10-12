Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $179.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

