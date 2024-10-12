IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the September 15th total of 122,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IO Biotech

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOBT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 63,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,824. IO Biotech has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.46.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in IO Biotech by 67.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.