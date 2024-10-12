Iowa State Bank Buys 23,573 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 160,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 605,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

