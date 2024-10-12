Iowa State Bank Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

PRU opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.