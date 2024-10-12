Iowa State Bank Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after purchasing an additional 976,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,882,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,734,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

