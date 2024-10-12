Iowa State Bank Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $214.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.03. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.