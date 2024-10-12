Iowa State Bank Sells 392 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

