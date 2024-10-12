Iowa State Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 22.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 63.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $17.43 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

