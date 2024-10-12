IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 134.37% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

