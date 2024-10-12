IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 134.37% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
