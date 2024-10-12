iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
