iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.