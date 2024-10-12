iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lowered by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.