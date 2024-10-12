iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $583.09. The company has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $560.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

