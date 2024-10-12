iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,856,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $63.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

