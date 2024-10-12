iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $43,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. 2,641,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.