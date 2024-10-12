iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 235.3% during the third quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,230,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.