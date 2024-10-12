iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after buying an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,483 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,335,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 214.4% during the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $120.29.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

