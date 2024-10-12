iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,599 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 209,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 84,793 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

