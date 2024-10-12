iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.53 and last traded at $82.84. Approximately 17,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 13,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $245.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

