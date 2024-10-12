iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 3.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $57.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

