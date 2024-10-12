iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by OxenFree Capital LLC

OxenFree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.5% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OxenFree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 565,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 135,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 487,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 652,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,281. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

