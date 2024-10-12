iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

QUAL opened at $181.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.35.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

