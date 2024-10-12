iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 181.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 263,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,658,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.46. 4,572,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.