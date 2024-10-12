iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IYJ traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $135.66. 17,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.46. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

