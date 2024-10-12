Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.30.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

TSE:IVN opened at C$19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$21.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 1.0136483 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.