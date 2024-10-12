Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.30. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 78,222 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.84). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 350.18% and a negative return on equity of 412.63%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.51% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

