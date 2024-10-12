Javier Ferrán Buys 324 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,531 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £8,200.44 ($10,732.16).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 339 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,444 ($31.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.16 ($10,843.03).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,551.50 ($33.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,977.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,492.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,619.30. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,268.50 ($42.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 6,201.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.88) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.48) to GBX 2,400 ($31.41) in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,008 ($39.37).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

