Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $111.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.