Jefferies Financial Group Boosts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $314.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNR. UBS Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $275.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.54 and its 200-day moving average is $235.13. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 39.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.