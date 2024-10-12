Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $72.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.63.

Root Price Performance

ROOT opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $641.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.53. Root has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The business’s revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

