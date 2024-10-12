Jefferies Financial Group Raises Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $122.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE AWI opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 41.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

