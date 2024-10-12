Jefferies Financial Group Raises Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,600.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,643.50.

Get Markel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,557.18 on Wednesday. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,557.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,558.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 89.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.