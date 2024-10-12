JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $15.27. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 59,479 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $6,750,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN



JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

